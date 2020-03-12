Redline Racing confirm four car entry for Porsche Sprint Challenge GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB squad Redline Racing is set to expand this season into the new Porsche Sprint Challenge GB this season with a four-car line-up.

The team head into the series as the most successful in Carrera Cup GB as they look to expand their legacy with the new one-make series based on the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport which will be supporting the British Touring Car Championship and British GT Championship throughout the season.

A familiar name to the team is Archie Hamilton, who returns to racing after building his highly successful YouTube channel Archie Hamilton Racing. Hamilton previously drove for Redline Racing in the 2010 season of the Carrera Cup GB before competing in various GT championships around the world and taking part in the 24 hours of Le Mans twice.

Joining Hamilton at Redline is Nigel Rice, who drove with the team between 2004 and 2008 in Carrera Cup GB, racing 100 times, taking two overall podium finishes and claiming the 2007 Pro-Am championship.

Another familiar name to Porsche Carrera Cup GB fans will be the surname Hawkey, while Esmee Hawkey launches her attack on the Pro-Am class of the Carrera Cup, her 18-year-old brother Ethan Hawkey steps up to the Sprint Challenge after two promising seasons in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Chris Car is the final name for the team this year as he joins with experience of racing a Cayman GT4 having joined former Redline racer Dino Zamparelli behind the wheel for three rounds of the British GT Championship last year.



“We’re hugely excited to announce our entry into the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB for its inaugural season in 2020. The championship is set for a great first season and it’s a natural fit for us to enter alongside our Carrera Cup GB commitments,” said Simon Leonard, Team Boss.



“With the 2020 calendar including racing alongside both the BTCC and British GT, it provides a great platform for drivers to compete on, while the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport is a fantastic piece of machinery and suitably challenges both Pro and Am drivers.



“We’re delighted to welcome both Archie and Nigel back to Redline. While Archie hasn’t raced for a few years, he has a superb natural talent and is sure to be very quick. Nigel was a loyal servant for the team for many years and we can’t wait to see how he gets on this year.



“Ethan showed in Ginetta’s that he’s a fast racer and he should adapt well to the Porsche, while Chris’ experience from last year will help him hit the ground running this season. All in all, we have a great driver line-up and we can’t wait for the season to start.”



The 2020 Porsche Sprint Challenge GB will get under way at Silverstone on 24-26 April.