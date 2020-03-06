Riccardo not getting too “Overly Excited” with Renault after testing

Daniel Riccardo spent the final afternoon of Pre-Season testing in the Renault Sport F1 Team car where he finished up the day in third overall.

Riccardo took over the R.S.20 from teammate Esteban Ocon for the final afternoon at the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya.

He ended the day with a time of 1:16.276 as he completed 65 laps to add to Ocon’s 71 laps. Speaking after the test he erred on the side of caution, suggesting he does not know where his team are yet ahead of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“I’m pretty happy with my running today and finishing top of the timesheets in the morning session was a bonus, so it’s a nice way to round-off pre-season testing. But it is testing, so I’m not getting overly excited about it.”

He touched on what happened during the morning of the sixth day of testing as they had a few issues within the car when Ocon was in it. But labelled testing positive for Renault, as they aim to reclaim fourth position in the championship.

It looks like they will have fierc competition from BWT Racing Point F1 Team and McLaren F1 Team, who they fought all last season.

“In the morning we resolved a few issues from yesterday, and looking back at the week as a whole, it has been positive for us.“

Riccardo heads into his second season with the Renault F1 Team and commented on how the testing period had benefitted the team in understanding the car. As he touched on what they have been able to improve at the 2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix track.

He also explained, they have been able to complete the programme and complete a lot of laps over testing, as the team’s focus will go to Riccardo’s home grand prix of the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

“We’ve improved the overall balance of the car, worked through some set-up changes and our reliability has been strong.”

“I believe we’ve cranked up more kilometres on the engine tests back at Viry than we’ve ever had before, so this combined with our results over the two test”