Rovanperä ready for first WRC gravel round in Mexico

Young Finnish rising star Kalle Rovanperä is heading to Rally Mexico fresh from career-best results at Rally Sweden where he finished third overall on his second WRC round; also claiming his first stage win by setting the fastest time on the Power Stage.

Rovanperä made his Rally Mexico debut back in 2018, when he drove for Škoda Motorsport and finished fifth in the WRC2 class. Last season he missed out the rally due to the team not entering.

This year it will be his first gravel rally in a WRC car, he has been out on a test with the team in Spain recently to adapt himself for the most difficult rally for machine and driver next weekend.

“The pre-event test in Spain was the first time for me on gravel in the Yaris WRC, but I was getting used to the feeling more and more. We tried a few different setup options and I think we found a good compromise.” Rovanperä said.

“I competed on Rally Mexico two years ago, and the main difficulty there is the high altitude, which means you need to adapt your driving style. Sweden was of course a very nice rally for us, but I think that Mexico could be one of the trickiest events for me this year with my experience, and we will have to see how it goes.”