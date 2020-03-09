Formula 1

Sérgio Sette Câmara announced as Red Bull test driver

by Findlay Grant
Credit: Red Bull Racing

Sérgio Sette Câmara has been announced as test and reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri, alongside Sébastian Buemi for the upcoming season.

The role will mean Sette Câmara will travel to events with both teams throughout the year, carrying out simulator work along with Buemi. He will also be involved in the team’s running show car programme.

The 21-year-old met the requirements for an FIA super license, allowing him to compete in Formula 1 after finishing in fourth place in the Formula 2 Championship. He will start in his position with the team at the first race of the season at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Sette Câmara said he was delighted to be working with the team.

“I am extremely happy to join the Red Bull family as Official Test & Reserve driver for the 2020 Formula One season alongside Sébastian.”

He added that the opportunity means a lot to him, as he has been watching the sport since he was a child.

“I’ve been watching F1 since I was five years old and I’m humbled to have been given this opportunity to work with Scuderia AlphaTauri and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.”

