Spa 6 Hours Postponed Due to COVID-19

The TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps has been postponed due to the global spread of COVID-19.

The classic Belgian enduro was scheduled to take place on April 23-26 as the seventh round of the 2019-20 World Endurance Championship (WEC) Super Season.

But after discussions with the championship promoter, its local partners and the RACB, the race will be postponed to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

All parties are working together to reschedule the event for later in the year.

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the WEC said: “This decision was the only responsible option to be taken at this time.

“The health and well-being of our competitors, fans and members of the paddock has to remain our priority.

“We are working on a revised date for the TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa and will communicate that as soon as possible.”

The 6 Hours of Spa is the second event of the 2019-20 WEC season that has been effected by efforts to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak.

The preceding round, the Sebring 1000 Miles, was due to be held on 20th March but was cancelled due to President Trump’s ban on travel from European countries, which meant the majority of teams, drivers and personal would not be allowed to attend the race.

Fortunately, unlike the Sebring event, the Spa race is planned to return to the championship schedule later this year.