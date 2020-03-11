Team Hansen is back to defend the title in World RX

Reigning FIA World Rallycross Champion Timmy Hansen and his brother Kevin Hansen have confirmed that they are back with the family-run Team Hansen to defend their titles in the FIA World Rallycross Championship this season.

The team will continue to run their ex-Peugeot Sport built Peugeot 208 Supercars, which they used last season to take home the driver’s and team’s titles.

This year the team will be running their operations entirely from their home base in Götene, Sweden for the first time since 2013, as in the past they have been split between Sweden and France.

Last season Timmy won the title after he tied on points with Andreas Bakkerud at the season finale in Cape Town, South Africa. He crossed the finish line in the final in third place and won it on ‘count-back’ as he has won four rounds earlier during the season and Bakkerud only one in Canada.

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

“Of course I’m happy to be back, I like to drive rallycross, it’s been really hard work again this winter, but thanks to Red Bull that they’ve continued to support us after a great year last year, we are very happy to be on the start line and excited to get going.” Timmy told Motorsport.com.

“I’m extremely motivated, but I can do it in a more relaxed way, that’s going to be in my favour. I’m going to drive the best that I can, I’m going to enjoy racing and for me that’s the best way to go fast.”

“Of course it would be nice to be a two-time champion, but now I can just focus on what I love to do. I think this year I’m going to be stronger, I feel much composed and focused in a very good way. I hope and believe this will be my best year. But, we will do our best and see where we are at the end of the season.” Timmy added.

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy’s brother Kevin finished in third place in the championship, he only won once at the season-opener in Abu Dhabi but is now looking forward to what 2020 brings.

“I’m excited knowing we were the ones to beat last year and the ones everyone is wanting to beat over the winter, for me last year was really good, finally I was able to try and challenge at this level,” Kevin told Motorsport.com

“I wasn’t expecting to be so high up in the world championship, it took me a bit by surprise, but after a winter reflecting on that, I’m ready. I know what I need to improve. We have been working a lot on the small details and for that reason, I think we will be even more competitive this year.”