Veiby Admits “Victory is the Target” on Rally Mexico

Ole Christian Veiby says he needs to “build on the good result in Sweden” as he gets set for his first appearance on Rally Mexico.

Veiby took second last time out in the WRC2 championship for Hyundai Motorsport in Sweden, with the young Norwegian driver wanting to go one better on the third round of the year despite never yet competing on the event.

He said ahead of the rally which gets underway next Thursday evening: “Mexico is a new rally for me. I have only done the recce in 2017 and 2018, so I am excited to have this opportunity to compete. From what I have seen before, some stages are fast, some are slow, but all are tricky! You can’t go wide because you don’t know what awaits you roadside; you have to watch out for big rocks being dragged back out onto the road.”

“The altitude is going to be a challenge. Jonas has already warned me that it will zap the power out of the engine. The thinner air will also affect the body, so it will be important to stay hydrated. We had a good day of testing on gravel, and it looks promising. We want to build on the good result we had in Sweden. For Mexico, victory is the target.”

His strong result on the second round of the season was a sharp contrast to what happened on Rallye Monte Carlo however, as he admitted after the event that his final day crash was a “stupid mistake”.

Veiby now sits fifth in the Drivers Standings in the leading support series to the FIA World Rally Championship.

Round three of the 2020 WRC takes place next weekend, with daily updates from the event here on The Checkered Flag.