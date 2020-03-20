VIDEO: Nacon Announce WRC9, Next-Gen Console Versions Coming

Nacon and development studio KT Racing have officially revealed WRC9, scheduled for release on September 3 for XBOX One, PlayStation 4 and PC with the Nintendo Switch edition coming at a later date.

Following the success of WRC8 which came out last year, the new game based on this season’s FIA World Rally Championship will feature a further developed career mode, improved car physics and all three of this season’s new events – Rally’s Kenya, New Zealand and Japan.

As with previous editions of the official game of the series, it’ll feature all the teams and drivers from the main WRC class down to the FIA Junior WRC one-make series and it’ll also feature a raft of classic cars from seasons gone by from the championship.

On top of the announcement of the new game for the current generations of consoles, they also revealed to be working on a version of the game for the next iterations of both platforms– the PS5 and the XBOX Series X – although neither have yet been given a release date.

They also confirmed that they’ve secured the license for the official WRC game for the next three years, meaning WRC10 and WRC11 will be developed by the studio.

You can view the reveal trailer for WRC9 below: