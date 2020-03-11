Webster, Sherwood, and Armstrong complete Team Parker six-car Carrera Cup GB entry

Team Parker Racing head into the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season with six cars as they confirm Josh Webster, Justin Sherwood and Justin Armstrong will be joining their already announced line-up of Ryan Ratcliffe, Esmee Hawkey, and Harry King.

2014 champion Webster returns to the team on the back of taking the runner-up spot in 2019, despite missing the opening round of the season. The former Porsche Scholar took three wins last season along with six further podiums.

“It is good to be signed up with Team Parker Racing again. It will be an interesting year with some new faces to the championship, but I am looking forward to it and think I can go out there and win it this year,” said Webster.

“I wasn’t looking at going anywhere else. A few teams approached me over the winter, but I wasn’t going to move away from Team Parker.

“We have Harry, a scholarship driver, who will be quick, Esmee and Ryan in Pro-Am, and both Justin’s in Am, so it is going to be a good line up. I think Stuart [Parker – Team Principal] and Barry [Horne – Team Manager] have done a good job over the winter to get all these drivers together.

“I am not the only Pro in the team now, so I can bounce off Harry and we can work together. Yes, the aim is to win the Drivers’ Championship, but we want to win the Team’s Championship for Stuart, so with Harry on board we can have a run at that too.”

Am class champion Sherwood back for more

Credit: Team Parker Racing

Leading the way for the team in the Am category will be 2019 champion Justin Sherwood who took an impressive seven class victories last season along with an impressive overall third place at Silverstone.

“I am very happy to come back,” commented Sherwood. “We had a great time last year with myself winning the Am championship, Karl [Leonard] winning Pro-Am, and Josh finishing runner-up in Pro. It was great for Team Parker and things are looking good this year with six strong drivers in the team.

“It’s an enjoyable environment to compete in but serious at the same time; we have fun but also work hard and it produces results. Justin [Armstrong] has done very well in Caterhams and I assume he will soon pick up racing the Porsche and be a good rival for me, as well as the other drivers in the Am class.”

Credit: Team Parker Racing

While Justin Armstrong is a new name to the series, he is no stranger to the team, having raced Caterhams previously.

“I’ve raced with Team Parker for six years in Caterhams and in moving to Porsche there was no other place I wanted to go. There are no other people I want to be with; it’s a great team and I am looking forward to the season.

“It is something I looked at last year, and it will be competitive with lots of cars on the grid. Justin is the reigning champion in the Am class and raced in Pro-Am before that so the learning curve will be pretty steep, but that is what we are here for. We had some podiums at the end of the year in Caterham so it would be nice to replicate that, but I have to keep my feet on the ground and not expect that right away.

“We’re supporting Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young people, which is a local, Leicestershire charity which helps terminally ill children and their families through what can only be described as horrific times. We’ll be doing as much as we can to help support the charity this year, including having collections at every race to try to raise awareness and some money too.”