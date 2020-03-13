Williams back the decision to cancel 2020 Australian Grand Prix

The ROKiT Williams Racing team has announced that it fully backs the decision of Formula 1, the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to cancel the season-opening 2020 Australian Grand Prix this morning.

The decision was made after long discussions and crisis talks between the various stakeholders overnight in Melbourne. The teams were reportedly split on the holding of the first race at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia.

The withdrawal of the McLaren F1 team on Thursday after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus seemed to seal the fate of the race. But there were protracted discussions between all the concerned parties before the official decision to cancel the race was reached.

The Williams Racing team has announced that they fully back the decision to cancel the Australian Grand Prix. The team said: “ROKiT Williams Racing fully supports the decision taken by the FIA, Formula One and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to cancel this weekend’s (13-15 March) 2020 FIA Formula One Australian Grand Prix.



“Whilst the decision, taken after confirmation that a member of another team has tested positive for COVID-19, will sadly deprive the many loyal fans in Melbourne the chance to see the race, the safety of both every member of the team, and the fans, is absolutely the priority.”

Formula 1 is particularly vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus as the sport involves transporting massive amounts of equipment and team personnel around the world. The fate of the second race in Bahrain next weekend and the season hangs in the balance over the next few days.