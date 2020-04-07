Canadian Grand Prix becomes Race Number Eight to be Postponed in 2020

The Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has become the latest race to be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with the Formula 1 season now set to begin at the end of June with the French Grand Prix.

The race in Montreal was set to be the opening race of the 2020 Formula 1 season following the cancellation of the Australian and Monaco events, and the postponements of the races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan.

A statement from the race organisers says they are “saddened” that the race has had to be postponed, as they “would have been honoured to host the first race on the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship calendar”.

“This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily,” read the statement. “Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments.

“We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities.

“Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times.”

“We will welcome you with open arms to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve“

Francois Dumontier, the President and CEO of the Canadian Grand Prix, says the track will welcome Formula 1 back whenever it is safe for them to race at the track.

“I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis,” said Dumontier. “At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19.

“We will welcome you with open arms to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so.”