Former FIA president Mosley – F1 should abandon 2020 season

Former president of the FIA, Max Mosley has said he believes that Formula 1 should cancel the 2020 season altogether due to the disruption caused by the on-going coronavirus crisis.

The first nine races of the season have had to be cancelled or postponed due to the worldwide implications of the outbreak.

The French Grand Prix is now also in doubt, following President Emmanuel Macron‘s announcement that the nationwide ban on mass gatherings would be increased until mid-July.

Mosley feels due to the uncertainty of the situation, the best call of action would be to call off the season, in a bid to reduce the growing anxiety being felt by teams, promoters and partners.

Asked about his suggestion of cancelling the season in an interview with German press agency DPA, he said: “Then the teams and the race organisers would have certainty so they can plan and take measures. At the moment they are in limbo and many are losing money.

“By waiting, you risk making things worse without having the certainty of winning anything. There’s no guarantee that the races can start again in July and it actually seems increasingly unlikely,” said the 80-year-old.

He added that the idea of holding races behind closed doors, proposed by F1’s sporting director, Ross Brawn, would not be financially viable.

“That would be a financial disaster for most race organisers. Until we know what will happen globally with the pandemic, it is not possible to make rational plans for F1.”