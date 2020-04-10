Formula E teams unanimously agree to cost-cutting measures

Formula E teams have unanimously agreed to cost-cutting measures in reaction to the current global health crisis.

With the full economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak not yet known, series organisers proposed delaying the launch of the Gen2 EVO car until 2021/22, rather than introducing it in time for the 2020/21 season.

This was in addition to proposing that manufacturers only have the chance to introduce new powertrain components once over the next two seasons.

This would mean they can either introduce a new car for season seven of the championship for a two-year cycle, or continue to use existing technology before introducing a new car for a single season.

The proposals were approved unanimously by teams, with series founder Alejandro Agag praising the changes which will halve development costs over the coming years.

Agag said, “During these challenging times, we have taken a flexible approach.

“We listened to feedback from the teams and manufacturers and worked closely with the FIA to push back the launch of the Gen2 EVO and limit teams to a single homologation over the next two years.

“By doing so we have cut the projected car development costs in half. This was a necessary action to take to contain costs, given the health crisis and economic environment.”

It comes as other series are trying to introduce cost-saving measures, with Formula 1 teams currently discussing a more stringent cost cap.

FIA President Jean Todt said that he encouraged these new measures, and said they were in-line with discussions he was having with other series.

“In these difficult times, adapting the cost structures in motorsport is a priority to ensure its sustainability,” Todt said,

“I encouraged the decisions regarding the FIA Formula E Championship approved by the World Motor Sport Council in this regard, which are in line with the discussions currently underway for the other FIA disciplines.”