Hansen, Armstrong, Krogstad, Dall’olmo and Matěja are confirmed to join World RX eSports Series

Three more drivers are now confirmed to enter the first-ever FIA World Rallycross Championship eSports Series that will be held on 19 April in the DiRT Rally 2.0 game.

The 2018 eSports World Rally Champion Jon Armstrong is one of the drivers to look out for, Armstrong is a no stranger to the game as he is part of developing team. He is currently racing in the FIA Junior WRC and he is looking forward to challenging the World RX drivers.

Reigning World RX champion Timmy Hansen will also be joining the grid alongside his brother Kevin. Timmy has most recently been competing in the game with his racing simulator, challenging fans in the so called HomeLaps challenge that is currently virtual all over social medias.

Credit: JC Raceteknik

RX2 International Series driver Henrik Krogstad is also joining the grid. The young Norwegian talent has been racing in Supercar Lites and most recently teamed up with the Hansen’s brothers in their all new #YellowSquad team for the 2020 RX2 season. He is looking forward to put preasure on his team principals and challenge the other drivers.

Quentin Dall’olmo who was the fastest driver on the weekly challenge, won the prize to get invited for the event and will be challenging the professional rallycross drivers.

Another weekly challenger who has been one of the fastest during the Promo event in the game is Lukáš Matěja, he will be joining the grid alongside Dall’olmo.

The event will be held on the Catalunya track and it will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube, the drivers will be competing on the DiRT Rally 2.0 on PC through the Steam platform.