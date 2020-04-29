Hockenheim in talks to host the German GP this year

The CEO of the Hockenheimring in Germany, Jorn Teske has said that because of the changes in the calendar caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, there is an ongoing negotiation to bring Formula 1 back to Germany in 2020.

Following the recent announcement that Formula 1 will hopefully start in Austria over the weekend 3-5 July, other European races will follow, the last of which is scheduled for September. After that, Formula 1 will move to Asia and America.

In the original 2020 calendar, the German GP was not included; However, the situation caused by Coronavirus could now bring the Hockenheim back to host Formula 1.

“I can confirm that we are in talks, we were and are in contact with our colleagues from Formula 1 from time to time anyway. After so many years of partnership, it is quite normal to ask each other what the respective status is,” Teske told Motorsport.com

“We are in dialogue regarding these topics. And we have also talked about the uncertainties of the race calendar in Formula 1. We talked about whether such a thing is possible, how it would take place. We exchanged ideas casually. But not about dates, conditions, contract set-ups, which are absolutely necessary in order to be able to seriously examine something like this. It didn’t go that far.”

However, Teske also addressed that, the Hockenheim circuit will continue to follow the line it has always held, that is to host the race only if it proves to be financially advantageous.

“We have always said that we can only host Formula 1 on the condition that it doesn’t bear an incalculable financial risk for us”, Teske told. “That was our main guideline for the last few years. We always stuck to it, and we managed to find contractual set-ups that fulfilled just that.”

Finally, he explained that it would not be a problem to keep the Grand Prix behind closed doors, which is probably the only way forward.

“If we can ensure what is required by the authorities, and the economic aspects make sense for us, then we at the Hockenheimring would not close our minds to [a race without fans]. However, we still have to conduct these talks. It is not as concrete as some might think at the moment.”