Kristoffersson – “I’ve done zero sim racing”

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Volkswagen Motorsport

The 2017 and 2018 FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson will make his sim racing debut on 19 April as the World RX ESports Series will be held for the first time for professional rallycross drivers as well as for the pro gamers.

The event will be held on the DiRT Rally 2.0 game on PC through the Steam platform and this will mark Kristoffersson’s ESports debut.

“I’ve done zero sim racing. I don’t have a sim myself and so far I haven’t done ONE lap on DiRT 2.0. I better get started,” Kristoffersson said.

“It will be fun. At least it is some racing during these difficult times. I didn’t even know we will race against any others than the normal World RX drivers until recently and I think it will be very difficult to race against the sim pros, but for sure it’s a good thing to do when there is no other racing for the fans to watch at the moment.

Credit: KMS

“It’s difficult to say how competitive I will be as I have no experience at all. But I will try to do some preparations even if its short of time and do my best when the light goes green. In whatever you do, practice is what will make you better. But, I will borrow a PC rig from a friend, so I hope it’s fast.”

Kristoffersson who has clinched two world titles in the championship will be back this season in a Volkswagen Polo Supercar, the double world champion has to relay on the virtual gaming for the time being due to the COVID-19 that puts events on hold at the moment.

The event will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube, it will be held on the Catalunya track as a replacer for the World RX season-opener.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

