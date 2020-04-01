Kristoffersson’s World RX comeback under threat

Two-time FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson‘s comeback to the championship this season is now under threat due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak that is hitting hard for car manufacturers and causing troubles with companies providing sponsorship to finance the season.

Kristoffersson took two world titles in World RX in 2017 and 2018, and was due to return to challenge for a third title, but for the time being the Coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to it.

The season-opener at Barcelona and the second round at Montalegre have already been postponed and it is not yet known when the championship will start.

Kristoffersson’s season is not fully funded yet, the idea was that a good result in the first races would be a starting point for raising money for the rest.

In a interview with the TT, Tommy Kristoffersson explained the situation as the publication asked if there was a risk that you will not get the funding together.

“It is possible. We knew this from the beginning. But the situation now of course does not make it any easier and our agreement is based on how their operations are going,” Tommy told TT.

“Last week I called around to various small business owners and offered to service their cars. We try to keep our nose above the surface of the water.”

“When people are intensive and struggling for their lives, it is presumptuous to complain that we must not drive a race car. What I worry about in our little world is the job of the mechanics who have family and houses.”

“It will be a tough autumn.” Tommy added.