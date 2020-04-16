More drivers confirmed to enter World RX ESports Series

The grid for the first-ever ESports Series for FIA World Rallycross Championship is growing and more drivers have now confirmed to enter the first round which is to be held at Catalunya on 19 April in DiRT Rally 2.0.

Former Americas Rallycross series driver Cabot Bigham is the first driver outside Europe to be announced to participate in the event, the Volkswagen Beetle driver is excited to be a part of the virtual series.

Two-time RX2 International Series champion Oliver Eriksson is one of the guys to watch out, the 2018 and 2019 champion will be doing Euro RX this season but while waiting for the season to start. He will be entering the World RX ESports Series.

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Norway’s Marius Bermingrud is the first Super1600 driver to be confirmed to enter the virtual series, Bermingrud will be doing a full-season campaign in an Alfa Romeo MiTo this season but will now have a taste of virtual Supercar competition.

One of the bigger names from World RX to join the virtual line-up is the 2019 World RX third place finisher Kevin Hansen, Hansen has most recently been active on social media showing off his lap times in the game.

Kevin Hansen. Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The first non-rallycross driver to be entering the grid is the Spanish rally star José Antonio Suárez. Suárez made himself famous to end his 2012 WRC Academy as runner-up and 2013 JWRC season in third place. Now he will be debuting in virtual rallycross as he sets high hopes to clinch some qualifying wins.

The first round which will be held as a replacer for the season-opener of 2020 World RX will be held on DiRT Rally 2.0 through PC on the Steam platform, fans can follow it live on Facebook and YouTube.