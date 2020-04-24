Neste Rally Finland organisers remain positive despite latest government announcements

The Finnish government announced at its press conference on the evening of 22 April that they will continue the ban on large events for another month due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in Finland.

Previously the decision on restrictions was valid until the end of June, but now the Finnish authorities have agreed to postpone everything for another month, with further possible delays in another month as they are following closely on how the virus spreads around the country as well world-wide.

As the goverment and the authorities have now agreed on to move forward the dates, no new information has come from Neste Rally Finland organisers.

The event was moved to 6-9 August this year due to Safari Rally being added to the calendar.

Now they have to wait for another month for the government announcements to see if they will stop the WRC event. The past years have seen the rally held in July, which would have already been cancelled by now with the new ruling but has survived for now.