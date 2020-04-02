Oliver Solberg’s The Solberg Race Event “Crazy Popular”

Oliver Solberg says his DiRT Rally 2.0 The Solberg Race event last week was “crazy popular” and has confirmed plans are being drawn up for a second rally soon.

Solberg set up the event on the popular Codemasters title to help his fans during the Coronavirus pandemic and he admitted he’s been stunned by the number of people who competed last week.

He said: “This has been crazy popular. When I started to plan this I was thinking It would be really cool if we could get close to 1000 people doing it. But you know 1,000 people is a lot.”

“In the end we had nearly 4,500 people competing and that’s really a lot of people! I want to say a massive thanks to everybody for having a go and making this a great event.”

The event took place in Argentina on the game with drivers using R5-spec cars just like his real life Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia vehicles and was won by Jarod Pesch ahead of Jonathan Schaeffer. Solberg himself ended the rally 18th after a late puncture.

The young Norweigan also confirmed he’s planning a second event after the overwhelming success so far and added: “Why not do this again? The reason we are doing this is to take people’s minds from what’s going on – to give them a distraction and something to be happy about. For that week, I think we did that and, if we can do it again, why not?”

“But if we do another one, then I need to make a better recce. I need to find some more speed!”