Rally Portugal cancelled as WRC try to rearrange 2020 season

The FIA and WRC Promotor are working hard to secure a finish to the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship season, which has so far completed three events, two of which were not what they had hoped for.

It is expected that an announcement about the Safari Rally will be last minute, as dialogue with the teams is conducted due to some teams being skeptical about the event, believing that the cost of building cars for only this race is too expensive when the risks of the race being cancelled are so high due to the pandemic.

The general consensus is to call it off and wait for the Finnish round of the WRC in August as a restart.

An organiser who is now withdrawing from 2020 and waiting for 2021 is the Portuguese WRC round.

The Automobile Club de Portugal explained that their contribution to the WRC will not be run in 2020, no move is necessary as the uncertainty in the region is great, both regarding the pandemic and the economy, which means they have switched their focus to 2021.