Scheider and Thiim confirmed to enter World RX ESports Series

Two more drivers have now been confirmed to enter the first-ever FIA World Rallycross Championship virtual racing series that will take place on DiRT Rally 2.0.

As the coronavirus pandemic is currently causing motorsport events to be cancelled or postponed. IMG has partnered with Motorsport Games and Codemasters to run a one-off event on the DiRT Rally 2.0 game.

Many World RX drivers as well as other motorsport athletes are joining the grid which takes place at the Catalunya track in the game, the event will be held on same date as the season-opener of the 2020 World RX on 19 April.

Former DTM champion Timo Scheider and is currently one of the front-runners in the World RX, will be joining the event. The All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport driver will be racing in a similar Seat Ibiza RX Supercar in the game.

Credit: IMG / World RX

Another newcomer to the virtual rallycross scene is the Danish FIA World Endurance Championship driver Nicki Thiim.

The 2016 World Cup for GT champion is currently the works driver for Aston Martin Racing but will swap from smooth asphalt to virtual dirt as he will fight against the professionals.

The event will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube. A second round is in the talks for the postponed event of Montalegre in May.