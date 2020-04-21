Second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games has been postponed to 2021

Today the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile made an announcement that they have postponed the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games to next year in result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 saw the FIA Motorsport Games introduced where drivers from different motorsport disciplines raced in the GT Cup, Touring Car Cup, Formula 4 Cup and Digital Cup to name a few. This year the second edition of the event would have been held in October at the Paul Ricard circuit in France.

“Unfortunately, due to the Covid 19 crisis, we have decided to postpone the 2020 Motorsport Games to next year. It will leave the opportunity to ASN’s, the teams and our promoter SRO to be better prepared. I take the opportunity to wish the best to the Circuit Paul Ricard which celebrated its 50th anniversary last Sunday and to thank them for welcoming the next FIA Motorsport Games.” Jean Todt, President of the FIA, said.

The motorsport’s governing body have already agreed on new dates and the event will still be held on the same track, the new dates are 22-24 October 2021. They have plans to introduce new disciplines of rallying and historic racing for the next edition.

“France, being a national sports authority, will gladly welcome and host in 2021, the various nations represented by its best drivers, on one of its legendary circuits, the circuit Paul Ricard. This postponement is indeniably a wise decision considering the uncertain period the world is going through. International motorsport hence proves to be a responsible actor in society.” Nicolas Deschaux, President of the FFSA, said.

By this decision to postpone the event is to ease the motorsport industry due to the pandemic, so the different National Motorsport Authorities around the world can put their main focus on going through these harsh times.

“Moving the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games to 2021 is the correct course of action. The event was conceived as a late-season contest with each nation represented by its most talented competitors, but many series will now race further into the year than anticipated, meaning it would have fallen during a very busy period.” Stephane Ratel, Founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group, said.

“To avoid this conflict, we will begin planning for 2021 and are pleased to have confirmed a revised date at Circuit Paul Ricard. I am grateful that this decision has been reached in such good time and believe that the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games will ultimately be stronger for it.”