Suárez is training hard for his virtual rallycross debut

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: IMG / World RX

José Antonio Suárez from Spain will be entering the first-ever World RX ESports Series on 19 April, that will be held on his virtual home track of Catalunya in the DiRT Rally 2.0 game.

Suárez, who is a former FIA Junior WRC driver has never done any rallycross and this will mark his first step in to the competition as he will be competing against the professional World RX drivers.

This event will be the first of many to be held on the game, during all events there will be mixed pack of both ESports gamers, World RX drivers as well as other motorsport athletes from different disciplines.

He is new to the sport but he has most recently been testing and preparing for the event.

“I have not done many competitions, but I’ve done a few hours of training. I think this is a fabulous idea, especially to make this quarantine time during COVID-19 more fun for everybody, to entertain viewers with a lot of gas and for sure a lot of action too,” Suárez said.

“We will see how I get on, but as always I will bring my best. I think to be an Esports racer, the key things are talent and many, many hours of training.” 

The event will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube on 19 April.

