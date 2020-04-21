Toyota Motorsport GmbH renames to Toyota GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH

The German headquarters of Toyota’s Motorsport divison in Cologne marks a new era as the company changes its name to Toyota GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH (TGR-E).

The company has been active in the German city since 1979 when Toyota’s World Rally Team in Europe was founded by the Swede Ove Andersson under the Andersson Motorsport GmbH banner and in 1993 was transferred over to a new ownership as the Toyota Motor Corporation took over and renamed it to Toyota Motorsport GmbH.

The facility in Cologne is working as a development and research centre within the GAZOO Racing Company, working as a standalone company developing cars to be used by the team in different motorsport disciplines such as FIA World Rally Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship as well as developing performance road cars for the Toyota Motor Corporation.

“This is another significant step in the history of our company. Over the last years, the Cologne facility has become ever more integrated into GAZOO Racing Company’s research and development programmes, working as one team with mutual respect and trust.” Hisatake Murata, Chairman of Toyota GAZOO Racing Europe, said.

Credit: Toyota GAZOO Racing

“So it is logical that, as a valued member of the GAZOO Racing Company, the company’s name should adapt to reflect the strengthening link between Cologne and Japan. We are all looking forward to an exciting future in which together we will make cars that inspire and delight drivers, on the road and in motorsport.”

As the name has now been changed to Toyota GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH, they will continue as before being the main hub in Europe for developing the cars to be used in motorsport and the GR Supra GT4 project that the company will be offering for customers.

“The absolute mission of participating in motorsports, which is a battle of works produced by manufacturers, is winning. That is why TGR Europe must be a team of professionals that produces winning works.” Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, said.

“To continue winning, we have to do kaizen (continuous improvement) and making things better and better and better, no matter what the circumstances. Our team will continue to make ever-better cars here in Köln, Germany, to win.”

Credit: Toyota GAZOO Racing

Beside the name change, the Toyota GAZOO Racing also announced on same time on their social medias that they have agreed on a sponsorship deal with the world-wide American fast food chain McDonalds.