Tributes Pour In from the Motorsport World for Sir Stirling Moss

Tributes have poured in for Sir Stirling Moss, who has passed away at the age of ninety, with the motorsport world coming together to remember a legend that was a superstar in anything he drove.
Moss, who finished second in the World Championship in four consecutive seasons between 1955 and 1958 before adding a trio of third places between 1959 and 1961 before a heavy crash at Goodwood on Easter Monday in 1962 ended his Formula 1 career.
He was also competitive at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, twice finishing as runner-up, while he twice was a victor in the 12 Hours of Sebring and once at the 12 Hours of Reims. He also took a super victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia in a record time, a time that remains etched in history after the race was discontinued just two years later.
Many tributes have been paid to the Briton on social media, including from reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.
