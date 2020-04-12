Tributes Pour In from the Motorsport World for Sir Stirling Moss

Tributes have poured in for Sir Stirling Moss, who has passed away at the age of ninety, with the motorsport world coming together to remember a legend that was a superstar in anything he drove.

Moss, who finished second in the World Championship in four consecutive seasons between 1955 and 1958 before adding a trio of third places between 1959 and 1961 before a heavy crash at Goodwood on Easter Monday in 1962 ended his Formula 1 career.

He was also competitive at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, twice finishing as runner-up, while he twice was a victor in the 12 Hours of Sebring and once at the 12 Hours of Reims. He also took a super victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia in a record time, a time that remains etched in history after the race was discontinued just two years later.

Many tributes have been paid to the Briton on social media, including from reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton

Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend. I certainly will miss our conversations. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SDUAqxENHk — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2020

Martin Brundle

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him. 😢 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

British Racing Drivers’ Club

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of BRDC Member, motorsport legend & friend to many Sir Stirling Moss OBE. Our thoughts are with Lady Moss & their family at this difficult time. A proud BRDC Member from the day he received his badge & we will all miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/1qca9mvuRD — BRDC (@BRDCSilverstone) April 12, 2020

George Russell

RIP Sir Stirling Moss.



Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected.



My thoughts are with his family. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020

Zak Brown

Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones. — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) April 12, 2020

Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin is sad to record the passing of one of Britain’s greatest racing drivers, Sir Stirling Moss.



A legendary sportsman and gentleman, our thoughts go to Lady Moss, his family and his many fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/HnypW4E7Wc — Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) April 12, 2020

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

A pure racer and an inspiration to the entire motorsport community. Rest in peace Sir Stirling Moss. Your legacy will live on. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAhMV9cjiW — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 12, 2020

FIA Formula E

Today we send our kindest thoughts and condolences to the loved ones of Sir Stirling Moss, a gentleman whose talent and resolve inspired millions across generations. Rest in peace. — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) April 12, 2020

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

RIP, Sir Stirling Moss. ❤️



A true sporting legend.



Our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SsU2mTUpde — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) April 12, 2020

ROKiT Williams Racing

A true icon of our sport.



Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family & friends.



Rest in peace, Sir Stirling Moss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kaqA2zXbAW — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 12, 2020

Billy Monger

A legend of motorsport. RIP Sir Stirling Moss 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/JkhlEmhs9p — billywhizz (@BillyMonger) April 12, 2020



McLaren F1 Team

All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Today the motorsport world lost one of its legends.



RIP Sir Stirling Moss. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g10nOMsJpC — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 12, 2020

Haas F1 Team

Today we have lost a true legend of motorsport. A formidable racer and a real gentleman.



Rest in Peace Sir Stirling Moss.



Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/WUuNvergkF — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 12, 2020

Silverstone

It is with great sadness that we have to report the death of one of Great Britain’s finest racing drivers, Sir Stirling Moss OBE, who passed away in the early hours of this morning at the age of 90. https://t.co/ZpzyGiPAXw pic.twitter.com/HGRbZ3lnPV — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) April 12, 2020

Paul di Resta