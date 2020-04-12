Formula 1Sportscars

Tributes Pour In from the Motorsport World for Sir Stirling Moss

written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Tributes have poured in for Sir Stirling Moss, who has passed away at the age of ninety, with the motorsport world coming together to remember a legend that was a superstar in anything he drove.

Moss, who finished second in the World Championship in four consecutive seasons between 1955 and 1958 before adding a trio of third places between 1959 and 1961 before a heavy crash at Goodwood on Easter Monday in 1962 ended his Formula 1 career.

He was also competitive at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, twice finishing as runner-up, while he twice was a victor in the 12 Hours of Sebring and once at the 12 Hours of Reims.  He also took a super victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia in a record time, a time that remains etched in history after the race was discontinued just two years later.

Many tributes have been paid to the Briton on social media, including from reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton

Martin Brundle

British Racing Drivers’ Club

George Russell

Zak Brown

Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

FIA Formula E

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

ROKiT Williams Racing

Billy Monger


McLaren F1 Team

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Haas F1 Team

Silverstone

Paul di Resta

