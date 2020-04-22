Vettel – Teams must support each other amid COVID-19 crisis

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel has said that Formula 1 teams should support each other during the coronavirus crises, so they are all able to race again when the opportunity arises.

Talks are on-going between governing body, the FIA, and F1 in an attempt to put in place measures which will help reduce the budget cap. The German has made it clear that teams should keep the situation in perspective.

He said the mindset due to partner the 2021 rules changes should still be kept – ensuring the sport was made more entertaining for fans.

“With the new regulations, the idea is to bring the field closer together so if this special situation in a way would help the sport to come closer together in order to then have better racing and a better sport, then that would be a good side effect I would say,” Vettel is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I think we will only be able to judge once we have some really concrete decisions in our hands and then see how they would work in practical life.

“But definitely, for some of the smaller teams, this situation is putting them [and] their existence in question, and it’s quite extreme. So, you know, as a family of Formula 1, I think we ought to look out for each other.”

The Italian outfit supported a delay to bringing in the new regulations, despite it meaning they will have to compete in a second season with their current car – which is behind their main competitors.

Nevertheless, Vettel is confident the team made the right choice, even though they now find themselves on the back foot in the battle for a Championship.

He said: “I think postponing the rules to 2022, the new set of regulations, and then still discussing some of it for ’21, the what and how and so on, I think is the right approach. Postponing some of it is definitely right.

“Whether it’s worse or better for Ferrari, the natural interest right now is what’s right for the sport, and I think that’s the right decision for the sport.

“I think that’s also the intention, the most important intention, by Ferrari and the team right now,” he concluded.