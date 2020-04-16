World RX of Höljes under threat by the new recommendations

Another FIA World Rallycross Championship round is now threatened to be postponed and after the new rules from the Swedish Government, now the Höljes organizers are looking for new dates to move the event to.

At the moment it is forbidden to held events with more than 50 visitors in Sweden due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The organizers for World RX of Höljes were hoping to break the 2018 visitors record of 51,600 this year but it seems not likely to be happening.

The season-opener at Catalunya and the second round at Montalegre both got postponed earlier and when the season will start, nobody knows yet.

“We work feverishly with plans B, C and D.” Morgan Östlund, Event Manager, told the Swedish publication NWT in an interview.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“Hope is the last thing to leave, but now it is an extremely tough situation for us. Everything is running at low speed and our fixed costs are ticking at the same time as nothing comes in for us.”

“It is not quite known where the breaking point will be. But it is estimated that we must know two months before the start. We cannot continue to work for a competition that may not last long, it is approaching like a storm.”

“We have an open dialogue with FIA about moving the event to later in July, August or as late as September. All possibilities are discussed.” Östlund continued.

“Without any visitors, there is no chance of doing this. If the round is moved, the tickets will be valid for the new date. We want to do the right thing for ourselves and will also pay back to those who want. Sales have gone well, but now it stands still.”

Even if there will be no World RX round in July at Höljes, the organizers are looking for other events to be held there as replacement.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“We keep all options on the table. Maybe some kind of national event or Folkrace may be relevant, but we continue to listen to the recommendations and keep our thumbs up every day for a turnaround.” Östlund added.

If FIA decides to postpone all events during the summer, it will be a hard hit for the organizers of Höljes.

“Then we will hit the bottom, we will be bankrupt. The investments has been made with the World RX round in mind. Should that and also everything else disappear, we will have to get financial help from elsewhere.”