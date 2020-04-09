WRC Testing Suspended During COVID-19 Pandemic

The FIA have temporarily suspended all testing in the FIA World Rally Championship due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban, lasting until at least May 31, has come into force to prevent teams around the world potentially being able to test when rival teams can’t due to the legislation in their respective countries.

Although the suspension is scheduled to be in place until at least the end of May, the FIA have said that the end date of the restriction could change depending on the state of the epidemic and the rules in each manufacturer’s country.

The COVID-19 crisis has, as like with sport around the world, affected the WRC over the course of the last few weeks and is set to impact the championship for months to come.

After the third round of the year in Mexico was ended a day earlier than planned last month, the championship will now not continue until at least the returning Kenya rally in July, although that itself is under threat of being postponed.

Six-time champion Sebastien Ogier currently leads the Drivers Standings ahead of Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans, with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville third.