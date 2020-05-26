American Rally Association unveils a revised 2020 calendar

The rally season for the U.S based rally series American Rally Association was halted after only one event before the series was forced to cancel the four following competitions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But now as the world tries to find some normality the promoters announced a new schedule of seven rounds. With Sno * Drift Rally that has already been competed at, the restart of the season will be on 18 July with the Southern Ohio Forest Rally.

“We are eager to return to rallying and we are grateful for the determination and work put in by our event organizers in working with local officials for necessary approvals,” Doug Shepard, President of ARA, said.

“The ARA will return in an environment that will ensure safety for our competitors, fans and the host communities. Being able to put together a seven-race schedule is a great accomplishment and we can’t wait until July to get back to racing.”

The Ojibwe Forest Rally is running as the third round at the end of August on 28-30 and at the second half of September awaits the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally on 18/19 September.

In October there will be both the Show-Me Rally on 2/3 and the Lake Superior Performance Rally on 16/17.

The last round of the revised calendar will be in mid-November with Olympus Rally on 14 November. where probably the new champion can be crowned!

2020 revised ARA calendar:

24 January Sno* Drift Rally 18 July Souther Ohio Forest Rally 28-30 August Ojibwe Forests Rally 18/19 September Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally 2/3 October Show-Me Rally 16/17 October Lake Superior Performance Rally 14 November Olympus Rally