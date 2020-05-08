Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez set to serve as temporary Covid-19 hospital

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez track, which hosts the Mexican Grand Prix, will be a temporal hospital that will treat patients with Covid-19.

A lot of celebrities and enterprises have worked and are working together to find a solution of this problem. Formula 1 has made excellent decisions so that its personnel, fans, drivers and teams are safe and now, we have another good example on how a place that is use to have social events, just like concerts, meetings, and sports, can be used as a solution to a problem.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the track in which the Mexican Grand Prix takes place. This event has an appointment in the Formula 1 calendar from 30 October to 1 November, as of now, the local government has made no statements about the possible postponement or cancellation of the GP since it is 6 months away. During this week, the Mexican government has announced that the track will be used as a temporary hospital to treat people with coronavirus.

The patients that are going to be in the hospital will be those that are in the prehospitalisation stage and the track will count with 192 beds. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be the only scenario that carries out sports events that will serve as a hospital because of all the benefits that the building represents.

The paddock, pit lane, and hospitalities (suites) are the places inside the track that are going to be used. In addition to the 192 beds that are going to be sent, 26 of these will be used for intensive care and the track will count with a total of 2 ambulances. The pit lane will be used as the main entrance as the patients will receive their first examination and test.

“As there are 8 pavilions with 24 beds each, it allows us to open in stages. The building is already there and what encourages us the most was the electrical installation and hospital oxygen.” commented the Mexican government.