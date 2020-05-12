BRDC British F3 announce iRacing championship

BRDC British F3 have announced that they will be launching joining the world of eSports with an iRacing championship that will take place over five rounds, commencing at Oulton Park on Sunday 17 May.

The races will be streamed live across multiple channels, including the BRDC British F3 Facebook page and Youtube channel. The championship includes current and former British F3 drivers, with these being confirmed soon.

Each ‘race weekend’ will include two races as well as a practice session and a qualifying session. The second race will also include a full reverse grid with Mark Werrell commentating on the races.

The points system will reflect the actual British F3 series, with first-place achieving 35 points down to twentieth receiving one point. The overall winner at the end will receive The Jack Carvill Trophy and a bottle of champagne.

The online championship has been set up in order to keep the drivers, fans and teams occupied throughout the Coronavirus period, until racing can return to normal when announced.

The scheduled iRacing calendar is as follows:

Sunday 17 May – Oulton Park

Sunday 24 May – Spa-Francorchamps

Sunday 31 May – Silverstone

Sunday 7 June – Brands Hatch

Sunday 14 June – Donington Park