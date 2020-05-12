British F3

BRDC British F3 announce iRacing championship

by Lauren Taylor
written by Lauren Taylor
Chaimongkol and Jewiss go side-by side into Corpse on lap one
Credit: BRDC British F3

BRDC British F3 have announced that they will be launching joining the world of eSports with an iRacing championship that will take place over five rounds, commencing at Oulton Park on Sunday 17 May.

The races will be streamed live across multiple channels, including the BRDC British F3 Facebook page and Youtube channel. The championship includes current and former British F3 drivers, with these being confirmed soon.

Each ‘race weekend’ will include two races as well as a practice session and a qualifying session. The second race will also include a full reverse grid with Mark Werrell commentating on the races.

The points system will reflect the actual British F3 series, with first-place achieving 35 points down to twentieth receiving one point. The overall winner at the end will receive The Jack Carvill Trophy and a bottle of champagne.

The online championship has been set up in order to keep the drivers, fans and teams occupied throughout the Coronavirus period, until racing can return to normal when announced.

The scheduled iRacing calendar is as follows:

Sunday 17 May – Oulton Park
Sunday 24 May – Spa-Francorchamps
Sunday 31 May – Silverstone
Sunday 7 June – Brands Hatch
Sunday 14 June – Donington Park

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Lauren Taylor

I am currently studying A level English Language & Literature at QE college, aiming to become a Sports Journalist. My main interests are F1 and WRC. I cover BRDC British F3 for the checkered flag.

Related articles

Additional BRDC British F3 Races Postponed due to Coronavirus

Oliver Clarke heading into BRDC British F3 with a positive outlook

Chris Dittmann Racing confirm Nicolás Varrone for 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship

Kaylen Frederick fastest at Snetterton Formula 3 media day

Kaylen Frederick remains with Carlin Racing for 2020 BRDC British F3 Campaign

Christian Olsen signs Fortec Motorsport for 2020 BRDC British F3 Campaign

Josh Skelton joins Chris Dittmann Racing for 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship

Piers Prior joins Lanan Racing for 2020 British F3 campaign

Manaf Hijawi becomes first Jordanian British F3 driver as he signs for...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More