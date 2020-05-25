Breen Gets Hyundai Rally Finland Outing

Craig Breen will drive the third Hyundai Motorsport i20 Coupe WRC on 2020 Rally Finland, subject to the event going ahead, alongside Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak.

The Finnish event is still planned to take place on the first weekend in August, although this could yet change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Irishman Breen has been confirmed to make his second WRC appearance of the year after competing on Rally Sweden where he took seventh overall.

Breen later tweeted on the news:

Glad to be back in the i20 WRC with @HMSGOfficial for @RallyFinland!😁 Obviously we are all anticipating the safe running of the rally, me and @paulnagle1 really can’t wait to get back in the car again! pic.twitter.com/lxA2IHB1sM — Craig Breen (@Craig_Breen) May 25, 2020

2020 will be his second Rally Finland appearance for the team after competing last year on the high speed gravel event where he again finished solidly – also in seventh.

The FIA World Rally Championship has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis – the planned return of Rally Kenya was last week postponed until 2021, despite the best efforts of the organisers to try and stage it this year.

Rally Portugal has been cancelled altogether, while the events in Italy and Argentina have both been postponed while Rally New Zealand could also be affected by the crisis also.

Rally Finland is scheduled to take place between August 6-9.