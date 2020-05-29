COVID-19 stops EKS Swedish Rally Championship plans

Last year, frontrunning FIA World Rallycross Championship team EKS made a new decision to switch their main focus to rallying at national-level in Sweden, as well as some international events. Unfortunately due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the team has now decided to withdraw from rally for this year with immediate effect.

It was meant to be that EKS would have fielded two Škoda Fabia R5 cars in the top class of 4WD and a Ford Fiesta R2 in the Junior class in the 2020 Swedish Rally SM series, also to creating a new class called EKS Rally Cup with the Swedish Supercupen series for juniors, but that series has also cancelled it whole season.

In the statement that the team published it read; “Unfortunately, the world was struck by the global pandemic of Covid-19 virus, that since early March has halted most of the racing and left a lasting impact in the motorsport industry and everything that surrounds it. The world is changing and EKS will change with it. Therefore, EKS withdraws from the Swedish Rally Championship with an immediate effect.”

Credit: EKS

“I really enjoy rallying and it always gives me thrills, to drive as fast as I can on a twisty forest road, but in this time and situation, we just cannot commit as a team to what we thought would be our main objective this year. EKS has been and always will be a trendsetter and we keep our eyes open for opportunities in this new world order,” said the 2016 World RX champion and team boss Mattias Ekström in the statement.

Meanwhile, the team will still continue to offer technical support for its drivers and probably appear in some wildcard outings in Sweden and other international events.

The team will also continue to give support for JC Raceteknik on their World RX and Euro RX bet for this season as the team are using former EKS Audi S1 Supercars.