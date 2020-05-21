COVID-19 stops the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup premiere

Rallye Oberehe on 8 August would be the debut rally for the new Opel Corsa E on stages in a real competition. Up to this point, the brand-new electric car for the new ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup has been run on test roads and in simulated competitions in Opel’s test areas around in Germany.

Earlier this year, the organiser of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup had to stop the test day for the teams which will be using the cars due to the pandemic.

Now the organiser of Rallye Oberehe has been forced to cancel the event; It was originally hoped that they would be able to host it still, but the strict restrictions from the German authorities are stopping major public events until the end of last August.

Opel Motorsport and Saarland-Pfalz Rally are still working together to find a way to host the event as it is hoped that the authorities will ease up the restrictions for September. If this is the case the organisers hope to be able to drive under strict restrictions on dispensation a week earlier.