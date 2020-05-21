Rally

COVID-19 stops the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup premiere

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Opel Motorsport

Rallye Oberehe on 8 August would be the debut rally for the new Opel Corsa E on stages in a real competition. Up to this point, the brand-new electric car for the new ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup has been run on test roads and in simulated competitions in Opel’s test areas around in Germany.

Earlier this year, the organiser of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup had to stop the test day for the teams which will be using the cars due to the pandemic.

Now the organiser of Rallye Oberehe has been forced to cancel the event; It was originally hoped that they would be able to host it still, but the strict restrictions from the German authorities are stopping major public events until the end of last August.

Opel Motorsport and Saarland-Pfalz Rally are still working together to find a way to host the event as it is hoped that the authorities will ease up the restrictions for September. If this is the case the organisers hope to be able to drive under strict restrictions on dispensation a week earlier.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Opel Corsa E-Rally testing continues ready for competitive debut later this year

New electric rally series gears up for first season in Germany

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More