Estonian Autosport Union announces International Rally to be hosted late-July

The Estonian Autosport Union announced on Tuesday that it intends to host an international rally in late-July for WRC drivers as well as locals, in a similar event as Rally Estonia, which was cancelled earlier this year.

The rally season has been stopped for a couple of months due to the ongoing pandemic, but the Estonian Autosport Union is trying to attract the WRC drivers in a new format to the fast-paced gravel roads around Otepää. The union wants to show that organising a top sporting event safely is also possible at exceptional times.

“The Estonian Autosport Union is organizing a high-level rally event in a new format on the legendary Otepää roads. The prerequisites for conducting the competition are compliance with all applicable restrictions and sufficient opening of the [Estonian] borders.” The statement said, send out by the Estonian Autosport Union.

“The vast majority of planned motorsport events of this year did not take place. Due to difficult circumstances, the Estonian Autosport Union has been looking for opportunities to continue coordinated motorsport activities as soon as possible.”

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“The importance of motorsport for the people in Estonia today cannot be overestimated – that’s confirmed by the attention that the current world champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja have received in the media in recent years.”

There are still several question marks around the organisation of the competition, the association did not clarify in its press release how the competition arrangements would be handled.

The rally is aimed towards Ott Tänak and his fellow WRC drivers; entry of foreign drivers and teams into Estonia depends on travel restrictions in different countries and the general world’s situation.

“We have worked to ensure this high-level event will take place with top WRC drivers in Otepää, to respond to changed circumstances in the context of both health requirements and economic opportunities and offer a new and different rally experience for both participants and the audience”.

“We are closely following developments in the prevention of the spread of the virus and the international motorsport calendar to confirm the date of the rally so that the best rally drivers in the world can participate,”

The rally is set to be hosted on 24/25 July in Otepää, where the popular Rally Estonia has been held during the summer.