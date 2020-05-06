GmbH “Actively Monitoring” COVID-19 Situation, Rally Finland New Date Being Considered

The FIA and the promoters of the FIA World Rally Championship, GmbH, have revealed they’re discussing the possibility of moving Rally Finland until September or October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two organisations will look at moving the Finnish round to later in the year depending on the outcome of a Government decision around the restrictions currently in place which will take place in early June.

Finland have already banned mass gatherings in the country until the end of July – the original event date is meant to take place a week later between August 6-9.

In a statement, the FIA and GmbH said: “Our goal is to now continue to monitor as best as we can with the evolving situation around the pandemic and the Government restrictions. No decisions on event dates will be made before updates on the respective emergency status are available.”

“There is a duty of care to all stakeholders including fans, drivers, teams, media, suppliers and others to protect not only ourselves but also the wider community, and this remains our key focus.”

“We remain committed to continuing with as many rallies as we can either on their current date, or where possible, a rescheduled date.”

GmbH have also said they’re still hoping to run Rally Kenya, although restrictions mean foreigners aren’t currently allowed to enter the country and they’re working with the government who are taking as much time as possible to help make a final decision.

After Rally Portugal was cancelled altogether last week, as well as both Rally Italia Sardegna and Rally Argentina both already being postponed, Rally New Zealand is another round that could be affected, with a government evaluation planned for the end of May.

So far, only three rounds of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship have been completed, with Sébastien Ogier currently leading the Drivers Standings.