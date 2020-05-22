Mitropa Rally Cup 2020 is cancelled

The 2020 Mitropa Rally Cup has been running since 1965 and should have been hosted in five different European countries this year: Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Hungary and Austria; but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have been forced to cancel the event.

“After extensive consideration and in view of the still unclear situation in the five participating countries, as well as after feedback from participants, sponsors, spectators as well as the national and international sports authorities, the organizing committee decided the Mitropa Rally Cup to cancel the 2020 series. Already paid registration fees will be refunded full ammount back.” Norberto Droandi, President of the Mitropa Rally Cup, said in a press release.

It is the first time since the start of the cup back in 1965 that there will be no champion crowned. Last year the German driver Hermann Gassner Jr. took the title, he drove both with a Toyota GT86 and later a Hyundai i20 R5 to take home the championship title.

There was also a double victory for the family through Mermann Gassner which became the runner-up in the championship. The family has taken seven of the last 13 titles in the championship.

The Mitropa Rally Cup will be hosted again next season with a rally each at the five South Eastern European countries.