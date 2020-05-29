New date confirmed for Ypres Rally

Recently the 56th running of the Ypres Rally in Belgium was postponed by its organiser Club Superstage, now they have announced a new date for the ever popular rally.

The Renties Ypres Rally and the Bernard Degroote Ypres Historic Rally will both be hosted on 1-3 October 2020 and hopes to attract the usual the international entrants, with the event being considered to be one of the biggest in Belgium. Club Superstage who is the organiser behind it, has been working closely with volunteers to prepare for this year.

For the planning of the new date, they had to pay attention to the other events like the Ghent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders cycling events that are also held in towns where the rally stages will be.

The Ypres Rally will for this year also work as a good opportunity for the drivers to prepare themselves, for those who will enter the FIA World Rally Championship round in Germany some weeks later.

“The corona crisis and the ban on sports until July 31 have forced us, for the first time, to postpone the Renties Ypres Rally into autumn,” Alain Penasse, Club Superstage president, said.

“It was a complicated puzzle to find a suitable date together with all parties. We will do everything we can to put on a great rally during the first weekend of October. With this date in early October, the Ypres Rally is also an ideal preparation for the World Rally Championship round in Germany.

“It will undoubtedly be a new challenge for the drivers to complete the well-known special stages in the autumn. The participants will have to finish more tests in the dark. In a way, we will return to the roots. “

Entry lists and further information will be posted by The Checkered Flag in the upcoming months so stay tuned for that.