Ocon expecting “very different” season behind closed doors

Esteban Ocon has said he is expecting things to be ‘very different‘ as Formula 1 looks to start the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship behind closed doors.

The Renault Sport F1 Team driver says that he is excited to go back racing and but that he is hearing different things as he prepares for the season to start.

“I would love to be back racing. I’m hearing lots of rumours that we could race there, do two races in one place,

“I’m sure everything is going to be well-organised for us to restart at some point, and it’s going to be safe for us to do so when we are going to do it.

“If that’s the only way we can restart, I would be very happy to do so.

It is expected that the 2020 season will begin at the 2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Ocon explained, how he feels about the races being behind closed doors.

“We will miss the fans, we will miss the interaction with them at the track. It’s going to be a very weird atmosphere. As long as we can put a good show on for them on TV, it would be better than nothing.”

Ocon also explained how he can draw on past experience having to do a number race within one weekend, having previously competed in DTM and FIA Formula 3 European Championship, before he entered Formula 1.

“I had the experience of doing that in Formula 3 and DTM, two races on the same track, and it’s never the same results,

“When you come back, you are stronger the second time, you know what to do and how to react to things. Things change and people work better on the second time, or don’t improve enough.

“So it’s going to be very different if we do it like that.”