Oliver Solberg “Little Disappointed” With New England Result, Solberg World Cup Entrants Hit 16,000

Oliver Solberg admitted he was a “little disappointed” after finishing 11th in round four of the Solberg World Cup, the OMP Racing New England Rally.

Solberg, who along with dad Petter have set up the championship using DiRT Rally 2.0 during the coronavirus pandemic, believed he was capable of a higher result, although was again pleased with the number of entrants into the event.

He said after the end of the rally on Sunday evening: “I’ve got to be honest, I was a little bit disappointed not to make the top 10 on this one. In the practice things went really well and I actually own some of the records for some of these stages, but I had some small issues in the rally.”

“Now I have to focus more to Finland and Castrol Rally Jämsä. If we thought OMP Racing New England Rally was fast then the next round’s going to get even quicker.

The championship standings after the fourth round of the Solberg World Cup. Photo Credit: Oliver Solberg Media Office

“He continued: “I want to say congratulations to Robin Jonsson on his second win of the Solberg World Cup. His speed was super-impressive in America. But as well as that, I want to thank everybody who has joined us on this amazing championship – to have so many amazing gamers and enthusiasts with us is really cool.”

“For the title, it’s so exciting to see who’s doing what, the competition is so close at the top of the championship. It’s fantastic! And now just two rounds left.”

16,000 drivers have now competed in the Solberg World Cup, with round five, Castrol Rally Jämsä, now live in the club’s section of the game until Sunday night.