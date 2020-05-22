Porsche Supercup team Martinet by Alméras returns to track

Team Martinet by Alméras took to Paul Ricard circuit last weekend in their first test session since the world came to a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The French team will once again be taking on the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup France in 2020 and the team were present at a general test session that took part at the home of the French Grand Prix.

Speaking to AUTOhebdo.fr, team manager Phillipe Alméras said that his drivers were happy to be back on track.

While lockdown has been eased in some areas, everyone is still following social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, and respecting social distancing.

“The garages at Paul-Ricard are quite spacious. Logistics side, the restaurants being closed, we had lunch boxes.” he revealed.

Despite the team returning to track there is still a question mark over the full schedule for both the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup France seasons.

“We don’t yet have a clear and precise calendar, but we do have fixed dates. It is recorded that the first two weekends in July, we will go to the Red Bull Ring, for example. We should also have two days of collective testing beforehand.”

In terms of the Carrera Cup France, Magny-Cours, Paul Ricard, and 24 Hours of Le Mans supporting races all have dates, with the remaining rounds yet to be confirmed.

“We are lucky, already, that a 2020 calendar exists,” he added. “Our events are not canceled, unlike those of other disciplines – such as football or tennis – or those of the event sector, such as the Paris fair.

“The federations and the promoters have done a good job, it will allow us to save our 2020 exercise which should still be cut by 20-30% in terms of dates and revenues. But at least it will take place!“