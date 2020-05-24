FIA World Rally Championship

Rally Finland gets a new Power Stage for its 70th Anniversary

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Neste Rally Finland

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause problems around the world, Rally Finland organisers are still working hard and planning on to host the round that should signal the restart for the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, and for this year they are planning a new Power Stage.

The restart of the remaining season will be hopefully be in early-August, with the current dates set for 6-9 August. Even if new restrictions will come from the Finnish Government, they have a back up plan of hosting it in September.

For 70th anniversary there will be a new Power Stage that will be run on the Sunday afternoon; the Laajavuori stage that was featured in the 2014 edition will appear back as the Power Stage.

Credit: Neste Rally Finland

In total there are 24 stages for this year, increased with one more from last year’s 23 stages, with a total of 321,87 kilometres of stages.

Vesala will be held as the Shakedown on Thursday morning on 6 August and the iconic Harju 1 city stage in Jyväskylä will be the opener for the rally, on Friday morning they start with the Laukaa stage before running on last year’s Powerstage at Ruuhimäki.

After that, there’s nine more stages to be run on Friday before ending with the Harju 2 city stage in the evening. On Saturday there’s nine more stages to run, the rally ends on Sunday with the new Power Stage Laajavuori.

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

