Reorganising Monaco Grand Prix in 2020 was ‘Not Realistic’ – Michel Boeri

Michel Boeri, the President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, said reorganising the Monaco Grand Prix in 2020 was ‘not realistic’, meaning the race was always going to drop off the calendar for the first time since 1954 following its postponement due to the coronavirus.

The race has traditionally been held on the final weekend of May, but the pandemic meant Monaco joined a host of other races in either postponing or cancelling their races for the 2020 season.

At this time, there are ten races that will not take place on their original dates, with the FIA currently engaging in talks and making decisions to decide a new schedule.

“It is not realistic,” Boeri said to the FIA’s AUTO magazine. “To ask the 1500 volunteers to switch their availability from May to August, or companies, some of which are far from here, to come back and build the circuit later? It was impossible. We were stuck.

“In addition, we are not the only ones in the Principality of Monaco: there are so many events between August and October, we cannot overlap, especially when we know that it takes us 45 days to build the circuit and 25 to deconstruct.”

Boeri said the construction of the track had begun but the pandemic and cancellation of events by the FIA and Formula 1 in the month of May made the race in 2020 impossible to hold.

“Everything was in place, the construction of the circuit had started, and we had already sold more than 80 per cent of the tickets,” said Boeri. “Unfortunately, it became impossible to fight against an epidemic that was gaining ground, and with the FIA and Formula 1 announcing that the events of the month of May could not be held, we had no other choice.

“Such a decision was not taken lightly, and after careful consideration as to the gravity of this crisis worldwide.”