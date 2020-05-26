Rescheduled calendar for Carrera Cup GB and Sprint Challenge GB announced

Porsche Motorsport GB have released their rescheduled calendars for the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB and 2020 Porsche Sprint Challenge GB with action getting underway from July onwards.

With TOCA releasing their provisional calendar for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship and British GT organisers SRO releasing theirs, Porsche Motorsport GB have worked with both series to put together their new schedule.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Rounds 1&2 Donington Park TOCA 1 – 2 August

Rounds 3&4 Brands Hatch (Indy) TOCA 8 – 9 August

Rounds 5&6 Oulton Park TOCA 22 – 23 August

Rounds 7&8 Knockhill TOCA 29 – 30 August

Rounds 9&10 Thruxton TOCA 19 – 20 September

Rounds 11&12 Silverstone (National) TOCA 26 – 27 September

Rounds 13&14 Snetterton (300) TOCA 24 – 25 October

Rounds 15&16 Brands Hatch (GP) TOCA 14 – 15 November

In addition to the 16 races there will be four exclusive tests for the series throughout the season at Donington Park, Brands Hatch, Knockhill and Silverstone National.

Porsche Sprint Challenge GB

Rounds 1&2 Snetterton 300 Porsche Club GB 11 – 12 July

Rounds 3&4 Donington Park (GP) British GT 15 – 16 August

Rounds 5&6 Brands Hatch (Indy) Porsche Club GB 6 September

Rounds 7&8 Donington Park (GP) British GT 19 – 20 September

Rounds 9&10 Croft TOCA 10 – 11 October

Rounds 11&12 Silverstone (Grand Prix) British GT 7 – 8 November

Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

Despite having to rearrange two series calendars, Motorsport Manager of Porsche Cars GB, James MacNaughton is looking forward to getting the new seasons underway.

“We’re delighted to be able to propose a full 2020 calendar for our teams, drivers and sponsors. Full credit has to go not only to the team at Porsche Motorsport GB, but of course to all the organisations we work with, especially TOCA, SRO and Porsche Club GB.

“It’s been a really strong effort and, while we all appreciate everything is provisional pending the ongoing guidance we receive from the government and Motorsport UK, we’ll continue to work together to ensure we can enjoy a full season with everyone’s well-being as a priority.

“It was a core objective for our original 2020 calendar to try and avoid any date clashes between the two championships to try and help the teams, many of whom run cars in both championships, manage their resources as effectively as possible.

“Despite the condensed nature of the revised provisional calendar, it’s remarkable that there’s only one clash of dates and we’ll be working with teams to ensure that works as smoothly as possible.

“Porsche Carrera Cup GB continues to go from strength to strength. We ended 2019 on a high and, despite the delayed start, we‘re continuing that momentum into 2020 with a busy grid and a platform which still offers maximum exposure. We’re glad for all our teams, drivers and sponsors that we‘re able to work towards specific dates and can’t wait for the season to get underway.”

Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

Ian Fletcher, Assistant Manager, Motorsport, Porsche Cars GB added, “Porsche Sprint Challenge GB is an exciting new addition to the Porsche Motorsport GB portfolio, and the provisional calendar for our debut season continues to provide the perfect platform for those looking to make the step up from club level racing to a professional championship with a high level of visibility.

“The package has undoubtedly captured the imagination of the British motorsport community. Despite the championship only being announced late last year and the delay to our 2020 start, spaces on our grid continues to be filled at a reassuringly steady rate with a good split of Pro and Am category drivers confirmed.“