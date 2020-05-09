Rovanperä takes up drifting while waiting for WRC to restart

A third and two fifth places, are the results that Kalle Rovanperä has in the FIA World Rally Championship so far. The Coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to the rally season and the Finn is keen to get back out on the stages.

Since 15 March the WRC season has stood still, competitions in Monte Carlo, Sweden and Mexico were decided before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the series. For Rovanperä, his best result so far was the third place finish on the slushy stages of Sweden, the Power Stage win and first podium is the highlight of the season so far for the 19-year-old.

“It has been a successful start to the season, it has been perfectly okay, but you don’t really have anything to do and that’s the case for everyone, it’s starting to get boring.” Rovanperä told the Finnish publication STT in an interview.

“I’ve been running smart and the results have been good too. I haven’t done anything stupid at all. It’s important to take it easy. It is the most important. It feels important that my career has got such a head start,”

The intention was initially to take it gently at the beginning of the season and then be able to push harder at the Finnish round of the WRC, but because of the pandemic, all plans have been rewritten.

In the absence of a proper rally, Rovanperä has instead kept up with another form of racing, he is currently taking part in drifting in Finland in the amateur class.

“I have been involved in that and it is fun to have time for it. I’ve also been able to train in physics,” Rovanperä continues.

“Because of the corona situation, I now have to revise my plan for the rest of the season. I have to keep driving the same way as before the season was stopped – calm and sensational.”

The next round on the calendar, which has not been inhibited or moved forward, is the Safari Rally in Kenya, which is scheduled to take place in mid-July. After that, the rally at his home country in the Jyväskylä region will be next in line.

According to the original plans, the rally in Jyväskylä will be arranged on 6-9 August and is currently outside of the government’s public restrictions. The ban on organizing events for more than 500 people is valid until the end of July.

“It looks quite challenging considering the rally in Finland. I hope we can drive there, that would be the highlight of the season for me. But there are many question marks that remains.” Rovanperä, added.

The Finnish government will announce the new restrictions in mid-June, otherwise if the rally will be postponed. A new date in October or September being discuss.