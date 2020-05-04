Sauber Partners for Fashion Fundraiser to Support a Great Cause

The Sauber Group of companies has announced a collaboration with customizable clothing gurus Creightivist creating a limited edition fashion collection to help raise funds for Save The Children during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion line, called #GarageTime, launched on 01 May 2020. It contains a variety of sweatshirts and t-shirts featuring retro and current Sauber team wallpapers celebrating the 2019 season as well as the 2020 Australian Grand Prix, even though it never happened.

Along with these designs are the new #GarageTime logo, as well as the campaign’s key visual dubbed the Sauber House, depicting drivers of the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team and how they are spending their time in quarantine. The house was designed by Valencia-based artist Juan Alcalá (IG: @jalcalara).All of these designs are customisable and available at creightivist.com.

The #GarageTime line’s Sauber House visual. Credit: Juan Alcalá.

“Sharing is caring and solidarity in the truest sense of the word is the only way to cope with the crisis affecting the entire world.” said Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of the Sauber Group of Companies.

‘Social responsibility has always played an important part of our corporate culture. I am proud that we, as Sauber Group, in cooperation with our partner Save the Children and with Creightivist, are devoted to turn this crisis into an opportunity to support the most fragile members of the global society: the children worldwide.”

The campaign will run until the 2020 Formula 1 season resumes, and all the proceeds will go to the aforementioned Save The Children, who help children in times of crisis.

“We are delighted to witness the launch of the #GarageTime apparel line. All the parties involved are showing their strong commitment to support children in emergency situations.” said CEO of Save the Children Switzerland Ömer Güven.

One hundred and one years after the foundation of Save the Children, in 1919, we celebrate heroes who make our work possible – including the entire Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team and their fans.”

As an added bonus for the fans that purchase garments in the #GarageTime line, they will be entered into a raffle to win a prize from the team. To do so, post a selfie on instagram in your #GarageTime merch and use the hashtag to be entered to win.

“Not every child has a shelter in times of pandemic, so it is important we do what we can to help Save the Children reach out to them.” said Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver Kimi Räikkönen.

‘I invite you all to join us in the #GarageTime project and play your part to support children in need.”