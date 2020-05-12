Williams appoint former McLaren COO Simon Roberts as Managing Director of F1

Williams Racing has announced that Simon Roberts will join the team in their new position of Managing Director for Formula 1.

Simon Roberts was previously with the McLaren F1 Team, and having spent fourteen years at McLaren, he was promoted in 2017 as their Chief Operations Officer. He also spent a year seconded to Force India in 2009 as a result of the team’s then technical partnership with McLaren.

Williams has been in the process of restructuring the team since the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, due to the decline in fortunes which saw Paddy Lowe, leave his position at the team last March.

Roberts will join the team from 1 June before the potential start the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Claire Williams, the Deputy Team Principal has explained how she feels regarding the new appointment, expressing excitement. As she said:

“Simon will bring enormous experience and knowledge to the Williams team, and we are delighted that he is joining us when we head back to work after this long enforced F1 shutdown.

“He will lead a highly talented team that’s looking forward to designing and developing the next generation of Williams F1 cars.”