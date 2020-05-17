Wolff Optimistic 2020 Formula 1 Season Can Start with Austria Double Header

Toto Wolff remains optimistic that the 2020 Formula 1 season can begin in Austria in July, with his home country having been one of the best to have contained the outbreak of the coronavirus that has affected sport worldwide.

The Red Bull Ring is earmarked to host two races on consecutive weekends that will hopefully kick start the 2020 season that has been decimated by the coronavirus, with the first ten events having either been cancelled or postponed.

Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport and Team Principal of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, says he would be proud if his homeland was to host the opening races of the season, and he feels a plan will be found to make it possible for the events to take place.

“I’m pretty optimistic that we can start in Austria because Austria has been one of the best countries in keeping the virus numbers low,” said Wolff in a Mercedes-Benz video. “And I think they will come up with a plan of how we can race.

“I know the circuit extremely well, because I did a thousand laps there as a racing driver and as an instructor. I lived in Spielberg, being a junior driver. It feels a little bit like a second home. I love Styria, and have many fond memories from the place.

“Starting the season there makes me very proud, that Austria will be the season opener, and doing it on two consecutive weekends so that finally we get two races done. I’m very much looking forward to it.”