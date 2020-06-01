2020 F1 season to start in July

The Austrian government has set a date for when it hopes the 2020 Formula 1 season will get underway, which is currently on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Track action will get underway in July at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, with two back-to-back races planned for 5 and 12 July.

If the races in Austria go ahead, another event could then be held a week later at the Hungaroring.

Two races will also be held behind closed doors at Silverstone, the venue for the British Grand Prix in August.

Plans had initially been in doubt, following an announcement that arrivals from foreign countries would be subject to a two-week quarantine period after 8 June.

Despite this, reports have indicated that sports will be exempt from these restrictions.

The government wish to ensure that both races due to be held at Silverstone will be broadcast on free-to-air TV channels. Channel 4, the sport’s UK free-to-air broadcaster, usually only has rights to show one live race per season, which is usually the British Grand Prix.

“Football, tennis, horse racing, Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker and others are all set to return to our screens shortly,” culture secretary Oliver Dowden is quoted as saying by RaceFans.net.